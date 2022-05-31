Dr. Randy Abbey heads GFA statutes review committee

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com
The Ghana Football Association has announced a five-member Statutes Review Committee.
The Committee is chaired by Executive Council member Dr Randy Abbey with Naa Odofoley Nortey as Vice Chairperson.
The core function of the Committee is to make recommendations for possible amendments to the current GFA Statutes.
They have been given up to four weeks to submit their final recommendations to the Executive Council.
All Clubs and Members of the General Public are encouraged to send their recommendations to the Committee for consideration.
Below are the members:
Randy Abbey- Chairman
Naa Adofoley.- Vice Chairman
Fred Acheampong- Member
Oloboi Comodore- Member
Eric Oppong Yeboah- Member
Source: ghanaguardian.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Saanie Daara reacts to GFA Ethics Committee ruling on Anas exposé
- Mercy Naa Amorkor Tagoe wins League in Tanzania
- GFA Committees interact with Ashanti Regional Security Council on stadium security
- Women’s Premier League: Rita Boateng Nkansah to handle Hasaacas/Ampem Darkoa finals
- Match-fixing: MP raises credibility issues with Ghana Football
- Read all related articles