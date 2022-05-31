Dr. Randy Abbey heads GFA statutes review committee

Randy Abbey

The Ghana Football Association has announced a five-member Statutes Review Committee.

The Committee is chaired by Executive Council member Dr Randy Abbey with Naa Odofoley Nortey as Vice Chairperson.



The core function of the Committee is to make recommendations for possible amendments to the current GFA Statutes.



They have been given up to four weeks to submit their final recommendations to the Executive Council.



All Clubs and Members of the General Public are encouraged to send their recommendations to the Committee for consideration.



Below are the members:

Randy Abbey- Chairman



Naa Adofoley.- Vice Chairman



Fred Acheampong- Member



Oloboi Comodore- Member



Eric Oppong Yeboah- Member