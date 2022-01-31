Dr. Tony Aubynn reveals why it will be difficult for GFA to get Otto Addo

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Ghana Football Association Executive Council Member, Dr. Tony Aubynn has said that it will be difficult for Ghana to get Borussia Dortmund's assistant coach Otto Addo to lead the Black Stars.
According to Dr. Tony Aubynn who described Otto Addo as the best for the Black Stars, Borussia Dortmund are not ready to release their first-team assistant coach for Ghana in the middle of the season.
Otto Addo’s name has come up strongly as a contender for the Black Stars job. He, however, faces a stiff opposition from former Brighton and Hove Albion coach Chris Hughton who is the choice of government according to reports.
“Otto Addo is the best fit for the team because he has been with the team for the past months but Borussia Dortmund are not even ready to release him for us. They don’t want him to go and that’s why one of our biggest challenges right now.”
He also urged persons other than the Ghana Football Association not to interfere in the selection process for the next Black Stars coach.
“I had a teacher called Otchere Darko so I don’t know if he is the one you are refereeing to as the man bringing Chris Hughton. But whether you are Otchere or Darko please leave the appointment of the coach to the technical people, “he said in an interview on Accra-based Angel FM.
The Ghana Football Association is currently on the hunt for a new Black Stars coach as sacking Milovan Rajevac following Ghana’s early exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
