Draw a plan to improve your strikers and teach them how to score – Malik Jabir to coach CK Akunnor

Former Ghana U-23 boss, Abdul Malik Jabir

Former Ghana U-23 boss Abdul Malik Jabir has urged Black Stars coach CK Akonnor to draw a proper plan to improve the scoring ability of Black Stars strikers.

According to him, “Black Stars goal-scoring problem, the only way is the coach to draw a plan to improve it. That is your weakest point so spend more time there, do it over and over again and you will get it right” he spoke on Angel 102.9 Fm’s Floodlight Sports with Saddick Adams.”



“He should teach them how to score, look at your midfield and see who can create scoring chance for your strikers,” he added.

Many Ghanaians are unhappy with the Black Stars striking abilities as they played Cote d’Ivoire and Morocco in an international friendly without a single goal.