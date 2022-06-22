Draw for qualifiers to 2022 Beach Soccer AFCON to be held in Maputo on June 24

File photo

The draw for the 2022 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Maputo, Mozambique on Friday, June 24, 2022.

This has been announced by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) through an official statement.



“The draw for the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations 2022 will be conducted on Friday, 24 June 2022 in Maputo, Mozambique.



“The draw will kick off at 10:00 local time (08:00 GMT) and livestreamed on CAF digital Platforms,” parts of a CAF statement have said.



It adds, “Title holders Senegal, who hosted the 2021 edition in Saly Portudal, are amongst the 14 teams engaged in this qualifying phase.”

This year’s Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be held from October 21 to October 30, 2022.



The seven qualified teams will join 2021 runners-up Mozambique who qualify automatically as hosts.



Ghana will be hoping to secure qualification to the tournament to have a chance of winning.



