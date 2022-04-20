0
Dreams FC announces the appointment of Ignatius Osei-Fosu as new manager

Ignatius Osei Fosu Hearts Vs XI Wonders1 610x400 Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Dreams Football Club, has announced the appointment of young tactician, Ignatius Osei-Fosu.

The highly-rated tactician is replacing experienced gaffer Abdul Karim Zito who has been in charge of the club for the last few months.

Coach Zito after the latest appointment of Ignatius Osei-Fosu returns to his official role as Dreams Football Club Technical Director.

“We are pleased to announce that Ignatius Osei-Fosu Kwame has been appointed as the manager of the club, he replaces technical director Abdul Karim Zito who will revert to his original advisory role,” a club statement from Dreams FC said on Wednesday evening.

