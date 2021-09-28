Dreams FC closing in on signing Ibrahim Danlad from Kotoko

Dreams FC has been offered encouraging signs in their quest to sign Ibrahim Danlad from Asante Kotoko in the ongoing transfer window.
The 18-year-old is deemed surplus requirement at Asante Kotoko and has been informed by management that he can leave at the right offer.
According to reports, Kotoko and Dreams have already reached an agreement on the transfer fee for the youngster.
Danlad spent the second half of last season at King Faisal, helping them escape relegation on the final day of the season.
He made 11 league appearances for Insha Allah Boys, keeping six clean sheets, conceding six goals, and winning 2 Man of the Match awards.
He also featured for Berekum Chelsea in the 2019/20 season and was excellent before the league was truncated due to COVID-19.
- Paul Kwei Jnr joins Bechem United from Young Wise
- Dreams FC to sign Liberty Professionals duo of Kwaku Karikari and Adamu Amadu
- Kotoko board clash with management on decision to offload 8 players - Report
- I can sacrifice to help Felix Annan get back to his best - Abubakari Damba
- Ivorian goalkeeper Boris Junior Mandjui signs three-year deal with Medeama
- Read all related articles