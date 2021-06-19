Dreams FC coach Vladislav Viric apologizes for officiating comments in defeat to Kotoko

Dreams FC coach, Vladislav Viric has apologized to the football fraternity over his comments against officiating on matchday 23 fixture against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

Dreams FC lost 3-1 to Asante Kotoko with the Serbian trainer blaming his team's defeat on officiating.



After the game he said, "they called some people to help them, they are in black, you know, to help them to be better the game".



The Dreams FC gaffer has been sanctioned by the Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee to render an apology to the public or face a six-match ban.



He has been fined Ghc 2000 and also handed a one-match ban.



The Serbian coach in a video has apologized for the comments made after the game.



“About my statement after the Kotoko vs Dreams we lose 3-1 after that I said something which is not my job and I did not come here to do this, I spoke about the referee and I want to use this opportunity to apologize to referees and people in Ghana who love football”.