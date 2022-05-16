0
Menu
Sports

Dreams FC coach blames red card for defeat to Hearts in FA Cup semis

Coach Ignatius Osei Fosu Ignatius Fosu, Dreams FC coach

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dreams FC coach Ignatius Fosu believes his side could have matched Hearts of Oak boot-for-boot if they weren't a man down. 

Ibrahim Issah was red-carded after a reckless tackle on Hearts captain Mohammed Alhassan as the Phobians went on to win 3-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The former Eleven Wonders coach believes the red card was a turning point in the game.

"Red card was a turning point because we knew from 60th min they'd be gone. They [Hearts of Oak] tried to inject some pace but couldn't. They changed all 3 MFs, it still didn't work. So, if we had all 11 players, we could've beaten them," he said after the game.

Dreams FC got off to a great start after breaking the deadlock just four minutes into the game through Sylvester Simba.

But the Phobians pulled parity seven minutes later through forward Benjamin Yorke.

Both sides held on to go into the break at 1-1, but it was the defending champions who will take the lead after the break. Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored to give Hearts the advantage.

Hearts of Oak extended their lead through Seidu Suraj but a late fight from the Dawu-based outfit saw them get a consolation through Karikari.

Hearts of Oak will face Bechem United in the final of the MTN FA Cup.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama declares interest in 2024 NDC flagbearership race
I blame Akans for looking on unconcerned about Agyapa – Barker-Vormawor
'This economy is a mess, we are sinking in debt' - Kofi Bentil
It is absurd, ridiculous to increase tariffs by 148%, 334% - Kofi Kapito
I’ve earned the bragging right, I’m a senior presenter – Delay shades ‘small girl’
Abena Korkor will one day strip naked in front of the president – Bulldog
Four factors that could determine NDC chairmanship race
Kotoko is not ready to play in Africa for 4 Years - Nana Kwame Dankwah
See the young Nana Akufo-Addo preparing for a boxing bout
Aflao Customs officer loses life while escorting intercepted goods