Dreams FC coach laments terrible nature of Ohene Ameyaw pitch

Dreams FC coach, Vladislav Viric

Dreams FC head coach Vladislav Viric has blamed the poor nature of the pitch at the Ohene Ameyaw Park as his side failed to record a win against Eleven Wonders on matchday 7.

The Still Believe side held Eleven Wonders to a 1-1 draw on Friday.



Dreams FC took the lead on the 86th minute through a thundering strike by Samuel Boakye just a few steps away from Wonders goal area.



The hosts however left it late to pull parity when Abass Ganiu turned beautifully to slot home with a left foot.



Speaking to the media after the game Vladislav Viric said, “Still we didn’t keep a clean sheet but to be honest, today we shared points with Eleven Wonders is very sad.



“We did better than they are, one point for them, one point for us.

“Second half our defence to be honest they were under big pressure because Eleven Wonders played some long balls and they played so good.



“But we were not good enough to keep the ball, to move the ball and this pitch is so bad, so bad.



“This is no pitch for football and a lot of we lose the ball and a lot of pressure.” Vladislav Viric said.



Dreams FC have now collected 11 points from seven matches of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.