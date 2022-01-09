Dreams FC prepares to face Legon Cities - GPL Week 12 Match Preview

Dreams FC

Dreams FC are bent to end a three-match winless run against Legon Cities FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

The Greens last played at home on Christmas Day where they battled to draw 2-2 with defending champions Hearts of Oak.



Before that, they had slipped to a 3-2 defeat at King Faisal in Kumasi.



In their last encounter, Dreams drew a pulsating 2-2 draw at Real Tamale United on the road.



Left wing back Ibrahim Issah has been in top form after scoring in back-to-back matches and could continue this weekend.

Head coach Vladislav Viric knows this is an opportune time to collect the points after crushing lower division side Port City 4-0 in the MTN FA Cup Round 16.



Legon Cities could slip down further on the table if they fail to win on Sunday.



The Royals put themselves in this tight position after losing 1-0 at home-the adopted Theatre of Dreams in Dawu- to Accra Lions FC last Monday.