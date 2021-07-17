Dreams FC's Emmanuel Ocran joins Gibraltar side Red Lincoln Imps FC on loan

Sat, 17 Jul 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Dreams FC midfielder, Emmanuel cran has joined Gibraltar side Red Lincoln Imps FC on a season-long loan deal.
Ocran joins the club in the ongoing transfer window on a loan deal that could be made permanent should he impress at the club.
The former Wa All Stars players had an impressive season with the Still Believe club making 31 appearances and scoring two goals.
The 25-year-old will also get the chance to play in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League qualification and will face Romanian side CFR Cluj on Tuesday, July 20.
