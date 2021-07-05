Dreams FC statement on reported incident in Berekum Chelsea match

Dreams Football Club

Management of Dreams Football Club has taken note of widely circulated reports and video of a scuffle between some members of our technical team, including manager Vladislav Viric in the aftermath of match day 32 of the Ghana Premier League against Berekum Chelsea at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

While investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the full facts of the incident, Management wishes to make public these preliminary findings;



1 That indeed, there was a physical altercation following heated verbal exchanges between manager Vladislav Viric and a member of the Berekum Chelsea technical team, later identified as the assistant coach, Abdul Hanan-Abu.



2.That this unfortunate incident took place within the precinct of the dressing room where there is no access for fans or supporters.

3. That both Vladislav Viric and Abdul Hanan-Abu sustained various degrees of injuries for which they are being medically attended to.



4. That at no point in time did this altercation involve fans as widely reported and circulated.



Given the preliminary findings, Management wishes to first and foremost apologize to its stakeholders and the general public for the unfortunate scenes that marred hitherto a highly competitive and exciting game of football,