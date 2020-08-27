0
Soccer News Thu, 27 Aug 2020

Dreams FC steal the march to sign ex-Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso - Report

Esso 2 Ex-Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso

Ex-Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso is set to sign for ambitious Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.

According to a publication by Footballmadeinghana, both parties have held positive talks ahead of completing all the paperwork.

Esso is available on a free transfer after parting ways with giants Hearts of Oak two weeks ago.

He was linked with Asante Kotoko who are seeking to re-stock with quality players after the appointment of Nana Yaw Amponsah as the club's Chief Executive.

Dreams FC have signed striker Ali Huzaif [formerly of Tano Bofoakwa] and Abel Manomey [formerly of Accra Great Olympics].

Esso joined Hearts of Oak in February 2018 on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract at Ebusua Dwarfs.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

