Dreams FC to sign Liberty Professionals duo of Kwaku Karikari and Adamu Amadu

Dreams FC have been beefing up their squad for the upcoming GPL season

Liberty Professionals duo Kwaku Karikari and Adamu Amadu on the verge of joining Dreams FC for the 2021/2022 season.

The duo played well in the just-finished season for the 'Scientific Soccer' lads but their performances were not enough to save the team from going to relegation for the first time in decades.



Kwaku Karikari, 19, has been one of the few outstanding strikers in the Ghana Premier League last season, netting seven goals in 32 appearances.



Adamu Amadu has also been training with the 'Still Believe' side and has caught the good eyes of head coach Vladislav Viric who has reportedly sanctioned his move.

Dreams FC have been very active on the transfer market and will be making some new announcements very soon,



It is widely rumoured that young goalie Ibrahim Danlad and Eleven Wonders prospect Samuel Boakye will be joining the side.