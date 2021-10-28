Dreams FC unveil new signing Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Dreams FC player, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Dreams FC have unveiled new signing Abdul Fatawu Issahaku ahead of the start of the new season which kicks off on Friday, October 29, 2021.

The 17-year-old joins the club on a season-long loan deal from Division One side Steadfast FC.



He shot to the limelight after taking the African Youth tournament in Mauritania by storm in 2020 and winning with the Black Satellites.



Issahaku, who is a product of Steadfast FC in the Division one league has eyes for goals with his surging runs and exceptional expertise with set pieces will be expected to provide more options in the midfield of the Believers.

His progression gained national recognition after earning a start with the senior national team, the black stars of Ghana in the 2022 World Cup Qualifier against Zimbabwe.



He will join the team in the preseason as they continue to fine-tune for the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League Season which commences on 28th October 2021.



The 2021/2022 league season will be officially launched on Tuesday, October 26 at the GFA Secretariat in Accra.