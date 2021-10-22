Dreams, Legon Cities and Medeama home grounds rejected by Club Licensing Board

Medeama's park has been rejected by the board

The Club Licensing Board has rejected three parks ahead of the start of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

Dreams FC's Dawu Park, Legon Cities' adopted home at El Wak Stadium and the Akoon Park for Medeama SC have all been dismissed for use in the upcoming season.



This means the three clubs will need to adopt a new ground before the season begins next week as they work on the defects identified by the Club Licensing Board.



The three clubs have been given until November 15, 2021 to fix all problems at their home venues.

This means Dreams FC's league opener against Asante Kotoko will be played at a neutral venue.



The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League begins on Friday October 29, 2021.