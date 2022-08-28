Dribbling magician Clifford Aboagye scores magical goal for Mexican club

Clifford Aboagye

Source: Hot FM

Ghanaian dribbling magician, Clifford Aboagye was on the score sheet for his Mexican side, Club Queretaro on Saturday evening against Cruz Azul in the 2022/23 Mexican league.

The former Captain of the Under-20 national team came from the bench in the 55th to score his first goal for his blue and black outfit in the 77th minute as they painfully suffered a defeat to the Red and white outfit.



The goal came from a cross to the back post, where he found himself alone to strike home. The way he was able to position himself in the 18-yard box before striking the ball into the net makes the goal magical.



Sadly, Clifford's goal was not enough to prevent them from suffering defeat as they were beaten by two goals to one.



Cruz Azul scored the first goal in the 33rd minute through C. Rotondi. Clifford Aboagye equalised in the 77th minute before Cruz Azul's A. Tabo scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute

Clifford has been in fine form for Club Queteraro. With his magical drilling skills and goal, he was named the man of the match for his team even after coming on in the second half.



The product of Train Like A pro-GH fitness centre at Nungua in Accra and former Liberty Professionals' player is purported to be a fan of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo.



According to Hotfmghana.com's checks, as an agile-attacking midfielder and a playmaker with amazing dribbling skills and excellent goal-scoring technique, Otto Addo believes he would be a perfect fit to help the Black Stars mesmerize opposing teams at the 2022 World Cup.