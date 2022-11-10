'Dropping Schlupp would not be dropping a Messi but he should make the final squad' – Oti Adjei

Black Stars, Jeffery Schlupp

Sports journalist Michael Oti Adjei has disclosed that he is not shocked about Jeffery Schlupp’s exclusion from Ghana’s final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup because “he doesn’t look to me like we’ve dropped Messi.”

Schlupp, who plays for Crystal Palace in the Premier League, is part of the players rumored to have been dropped from Ghana’s squad for the tournament.



Reacting to the criticisms over Schlupp’s expulsion from the national team, Oti Adjei explained that although the former Leicester City player would be a good addition due to his versatility, he is “not fetish about Jeffery Schlupp.”



“Do I think some of the players dropped should be dropped? I don’t know. I am not fetish about Jeffery Schlupp not going to the World Cup, he doesn’t look to me like we’ve dropped Messi,” Oti Adjei said in a video on his page.



He added, “although his capacity to play across several areas of the pitch is an advantage and should be a reason why he goes to the World Cup, he can play in midfield, left back and I think that sought of quality and consistency is something we need at a major tournament.



“I understand the technical team that feels that he’s not done enough to earn a place in the national team that argument is beaten by the fact that a player like Inaki Williams has not played enough for Ghana and he is heading towards the World Cup,” he stated.



Jeffrey Schlupp made his debut for Ghana in 2011 and played 20 matches for the national team.

Schlupp has been a member of the Black Stars for ten years but is yet to play for Ghana in an AFCON or World Cup.



