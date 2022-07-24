0
Dundee United boss lauds impact of Ghanaian youngster Mathew Anim Cudjoe in pre-season

Mathew Anim Cudjoe Dundee Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Sun, 24 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Dundee United manager, Jack Ross has lauded the efforts of Ghanaian youngster Mathew Anim Cudjoe in the pre-season friendly against Fleetwood last Saturday.

Cudjoe, who joined the Scottish outfit in January started the game and proved his worth in the encounter.

After the game, the coach who expects more from Anim Cudjoe eulogized the performance of the former Asante Kotoko winger.

"Mathew has been great and has enjoyed a really strong pre-season. That’s why he played against Fleetwood,’’ Ross is quoted by The Courier.

"It was a physically demanding game for him-you could see at the end (he left the field limping)-but he was a threat in the final third.

"We need eliminators; people who can take opponents out of the game. He can do that and he’s earned the opportunity to play.

"He’s in-and-around things now.

"There are bits of work on, without the ball. But he’s got willingness to work. There’s creativity, off-the-cuff ability to go past people- and he wants to score all the time."

