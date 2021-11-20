Dundee United coach hails Mathew Cudjoe's quality

Teenager Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Coach Tam Coates has heaped praises on Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Mathew Anim Cudjoe joined Dundee United after parting ways with Legon Cities FC



Anim Cudjoe won gold with the Black Satellites at the WAFU B championship



Dundee United coach, Tam Coates is excited about the signing of Ghanaian teenager, Mathew Anim Cudjoe.



Teenager Mathew Anim Cudjoe joined the Scottish professional football club after parting ways with Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities FC, after the expiration of his one-year contract.

He joined the Scottish Premiership club from Young Apostles, having previously trained with Bayern Munich amid reported interest from other European clubs.



“In conversations with [Sporting Director] Tony Asghar, Mathew’s been quite clear about what he wants to achieve here. It’s a long-term project but one we are excited by," Tam Coates told the club’s media channel.



“We have to integrate him properly, from a lifestyle perspective. He’ll be away from his family and things like the weather will be a challenge for Mathew



“But he’s an exciting prospect who already has a profile in Ghana,” he added.