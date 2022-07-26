Dundee United coach signs the praises of Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Coach of Scottish side, Dundee United, Jack Ross has been singing the praises of twinkle-toed Ghanaian winger Mathew Anim Cudjoe.

The 18-year-old winger was handed a rare start for his side in their pre-season friendly game against Fleetwood where he shone.



He joined the Scottish side in January but has had a fantastic pre-season and is expected to play a key role for his side in the Scottish Premier League this term.



‘‘Mathew has been great and has enjoyed a really strong pre-season. That’s why he played against Fleetwood,’’ Ross is quoted by The Courier.



‘‘It was a physically demanding game for him-you could see that at the end (he left the field limping)-but he was a threat in the final third.

‘We need eliminators; people who can take opponents out of the game. He can do that and he’s earned the opportunity to play.



‘‘He’s in-and-around things now.



‘‘There are bits of work on, without the ball. But he’s got the willingness to work. There’s creativity, off-the-cuff ability to go past people- and he wants to score all the time.’’