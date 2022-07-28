Dundee United coach urges Mathew Anim Cudjoe to stay despite interest from EPL club

Ghanaian sensation, Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Dundee United head coach, Jack Ross has disclosed that he wants Ghanaian sensation, Mathew Anim Cudjoe to stay at the club despite interest from other clubs.

The former Asante Kotoko winger joined the Scottish side last season but was unable to play for the first team.



Cudjoe was included in Dundee’s pre-season where he managed to get a few games under his belt.



Despite being linked to the Premier League side, Brighton, Jack Ross noted that the 18-year-old must stay because he has a big future at Dundee United.



He said, “Matthew has had a really strong pre-season, he’s taken his chances when they came along. He has done really well in the games he’s played since I came in.

“Matthew has the ability to eliminate people, he takes people on and wants to score goals so I have been delighted with him.



“All you can do as an 18-year-old is take your opportunity when it comes along and he’s done that. He’s with us, he trained this morning with us and is embracing the opportunity he’s had with us. So I don’t know where it came from because he’s very much part of our squad,” Jack Ross stated



Anim-Cudjoe joined Dundee United last season, making a handful of appearances for the Tangerines.



JNA/KPE