Dundee United fans react to Matthew Cudjoe's magical display in pre-season friendly

Ghana International Matthew Anim Cudjoe N Ghana international Matthew Anim-Cudjoe

Sun, 17 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hugely talented Matthew Cudjoe is turning out to be Harry Porter at Scottish side Dundee United after another kaleidoscopic second-half performance on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in a pre-season friendly against Sunderland.

The 18-year-old was introduced in the 56th minute as the Tangerines went on to lose 2-0.

In the 34 minutes lasted on the pitch, the Ghana youth produced some perky dribbles and sultry skills which wowed the fans.

A fan, named Martin, replied a Tweet by the club saying: ''Announce new 20-year contract. ''

Here are how some supporters reacted on the micro-blogging website Twitter to Dundee United’s 2-0 defeat to Sunderland.





