Dundee United fans react to Matthew Cudjoe's magical display in pre-season friendly

Hugely talented Matthew Cudjoe is turning out to be Harry Porter at Scottish side Dundee United after another kaleidoscopic second-half performance on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in a pre-season friendly against Sunderland.
The 18-year-old was introduced in the 56th minute as the Tangerines went on to lose 2-0.
In the 34 minutes lasted on the pitch, the Ghana youth produced some perky dribbles and sultry skills which wowed the fans.
A fan, named Martin, replied a Tweet by the club saying: ''Announce new 20-year contract. ''
Here are how some supporters reacted on the micro-blogging website Twitter to Dundee United’s 2-0 defeat to Sunderland.
???????? Impact off the bench— Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 16, 2022
@CudjoeAnim | #UnitedInPursuit pic.twitter.com/e1Ok6kyebC
Announce new 20 year contract— Martin ???????? (@MartinDUFC) July 16, 2022
