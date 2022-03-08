Dutch-Ghanaian attacker Patrick Joosten assesses SC Cambuur’s defeat to FC Twente

Dutch-born attacker of Ghanaian descent, Patrick Joosten

Dutch-born attacker of Ghanaian descent, Patrick Joosten was in action for his SC Cambuur outfit on Sunday afternoon when the team lost narrowly to FC Twente in the Dutch lower-tier league.

On the matchday, the forward did not earn a starting role but was introduced in the second half to help his team fight for the win.



At the end of the game where SC Cambuur lost, Patrick Joosten in his assessment said the opponent was tough and made things difficult for his outfit.

"I think Twente made it difficult for us. We had trouble playing football under their pressure and because of this we did not get to play football or create opportunities. We actually didn't have any chances, but as an attacker you also put that responsibility on yourself. That has to be done better,” Patrick Joosten told ESPN.



In the 45 minutes that he played, Patrick Joosten did very well and is now hoping to start the next game for SC Cambuur.