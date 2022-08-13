Dutch-Ghanaian forward Memphis Depay close to completing Juventus move

Sat, 13 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Dutch forward of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay is set to complete a transfer from Barcelona to Juventus.
The Turin-based club in the past week has stepped up its pursuit of the highly-rated forward.
Juventus after failing to compete properly for the Italian Serie A title is now pushing to strengthen the squad of the team.
The team has identified Memphis Depay as a top player that will provide a major squad boost and is doing everything to secure the services of the star.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a deal is close to being reached.
“Memphis Depay update. Juventus are getting closer to an agreement with Depay’s camp, talks are progressing well - positive contact also today.
