Dutch-Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu opens up on possibility of playing for Black Stars

Elvis Manu

Dutch-born striker of Ghanaian descent, Elvis Manu has disclosed that he started processes to be eligible to play for the Black Stars some two years ago.

According to the experienced forward, a number of issues stalled his processes but he remains open to playing for the Ghana senior male national team.



“The topic started five or six years ago, but I have been seriously involved in this matter for two years.



“Yes. The manager at the time wanted to appoint me, but my papers weren’t ready at that time”, Elvis Manu said in a recent interview.



The former Ludogorets attacker continued, “I took up the procedure (to switch nationality), but the selector changed in the meantime.

“We’ll see what the future holds. Hope to play for Ghana soon.”



In the past, Elvis Manu had stressed that it will be a dream come true to have the chance to play for Ghana.



Besides Bulgaria where he played for Ludogorets, the striker has in the past played in Holland, as well as China.