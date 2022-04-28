Dutch-born Ghanaian Elvis Manu declares readiness to play for Ghana ahead of World Cup

Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu

Elvis Manu joins his 11th different club in his career

Ghanaian forward, Elvis Manu, has talked about the possibility of completing his nationality switch to play for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The former Brighton and Hove Albion man said his first attempt to switch nationality failed because his documents were not ready.



Speaking with TVP Sports, Manu said in the past two years he has been seriously involved to get the papers ready this time.

"The topic started five or six years ago, but I have been seriously involved in this matter for two years", he said as quoted by ghanasoccernet.com.



"Yes. The manager at the time wanted to appoint me, but my papers weren't ready at that time. I took up the procedure, but the selector has changed in the meantime. We'll see what the future holds. Hope to play for Ghana soon," he added.



Elvis Kofi Okyere Wiafe Manu is a Netherland-born Ghanaian, who represented the Dutch country at the youth level.



He has played for several clubs across Europe and Asia that have seen him play in the Netherlands, England, Turkey, China, Bulgaria, and Poland.



Reacting to his journey, he said he can be considered a traveller.

"In fact, I can be called a traveller. Thanks to these trips, I learned a lot and saw things that I would not have seen if I were not a footballer."



The 28-year-old currently plays for Wisla Krakow in Poland.



