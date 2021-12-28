Dutch-born Ghanaian duo Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Brian Brobbey in Ghana for winter break

Dutch-born Ghanaian duo Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Brian Brobbey

Dutch-born Ghanaian footballers, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Brian Brobbey have arrived in Ghana for the winter break.

The two players, who ply their trade in the Bundesliga are in Accra for the short break for the league resume in January.



Fosu-Menah was in Ghana during the summer break and seems to enjoy his time in Ghana when football is on break.



Meanwhile, this is the first time in a while that Brobbey has visited the country of his parent's birth.



Brobbey is reportedly working his way back to the Eredivisie after struggling to break into the RB Leipzig team. He joined the club with the objective of getting more playtime, which was promised by now Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagglesmann.

He is expected to seal a return to Ajax when the transfer window opens in January.



Timothy Fosu-Mensah is yet to play for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga this season, having joined from Manchester United last season.



Both players are eligible to play for Ghana despite Fosu Mensah making three appearances for the Dutch national team.