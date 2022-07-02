0
Menu
Sports

Dutch giants Feyenood in talks to sign Bernard Tekpetey - Reports

Bernard Tekpetey 1.png Ludogorets forward, Bernard Tekpetey

Sat, 2 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Dutch powerhouse, Feyenoord have expressed interest in signing Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey.

Multiple reports indicate that the Rotterdam club have held talks with Ludogorets over a move this summer.

The Eredivise side has identified the Ghana international who was on good form last season as a replacement for Colombian Luis Sinistera.

Sinistera is set to leave the club at the end of the transfer window with Olympic Marseille his next destination.

The French club is keen on signing the attacker to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Tekpetey has been seen as a suitable replacement for Sinistera should he leave the club.

The 24-year-old had a good season in Bulgaria helping Ludogorets to secure the league title and also qualifying for the Champions League playoffs.

Bernard Tekpetey scored 10 goals in 24 appearances and also made eight assists for Ludogorets in the 2021/22 season.

Ludogorets are ready to sanction the sale of Bernard Tekpetey for four million euros should Feyenoord meet his price.

Tekpetey joined the Bulgarian side from Schalke 04 last season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Exclude Ofori-Atta from negotiations, remove Bawumia from EMT - Mahama to Nana Addo
Kofi Adjorlolo set to marry Shatta Wale's mother
Akufo-Addo and four appointees who are in line of fire over IMF move
Many leading members of NPP hate Akufo-Addo - Kwabena Agyapong
Prof. Adei congratulates Mahama for advising government on economy
Did National Cathedral Trustees miss a GH¢1M donation from the Pentecost Church?
Osafo-Maafo breaks silence on leaked ethnocentric Ashanti-Akyem tape
ABA Fuseini jabs Akufo-Addo government
Akufo-Addo orders Ofori-Atta to go to IMF
Mahama outlines five solutions to avert economic catastrophe
Related Articles: