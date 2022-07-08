1
Menu
Sports

Dutch giants Feyenoord show interest in Ghanaian forward Kelvin Yeboah

YEBOAHYH Kelvin Yeboah

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian-born Italy U21 forward Kelvin Yeboah is attracting interest from Dutch giants Feyenoord. 

The 22-year-old has been identified as a target for the Eredivisie outfit, who are beefing their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Yeboah joined Genoa in January from Austrian outfit Sturm Graz but could not stop the Italian outfit from suffering demotion.

Genoa paid around 6.5 million Euros for the Ghanaian-Italian and could allow him leave for a reasonable price.

The nephew of Ghana legend Tony Yeboah, has a blistering first half to the season in Austria, scoring 14 goals for Sturm Graz to earn a move to Genoa.

He played 17 times for the Red and Blues in the Serie A as they failed to sustain their stay up.

Kelvin Yeboah rejected an invite from Ghana's Black Stars in June 2021 to represent Italy's U21.

He still remains eligible to play for the national team of Ghana.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Bawumia will help break the 8 – NPP MP
Nat'l Cathedral: We have no information on construction – PPA
Nitiwul pleads with striking teachers
New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation