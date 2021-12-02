Dutch giants PSV chase Ghanaian free agent Richard Asare

Richard Asare is a free agent after leaving Kosovo

Dutch Eredivisie outfit, PSV Eindhoven are interested in the signing of Ghanaian defender Richard Asare.

The strong defender is currently a free agent after ending his stint in Kosovo where he made a name for himself.



As the January transfer window gets closer, Richard Asare and his representatives are confident of a move.



Rcent information gathered from outlets in the Netherlands has confirmed the defender is a transfer target of PSV.

The Eredivisie club has been following the 26-year-old defender for a while and is now convinced when he is signed he will provide a massive squad boost for the team.



In addition to PSV, Richard Asare is also a transfer target of European clubs including KAA Gent and KAS Eupen, both clubs in Belgium.



With multiple options, Richard Asare and his representatives are certain of a move to a club next month.