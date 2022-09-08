Dutch legend van der Vaart believes Kudus could leave Ajax in January window

Mohammed Kudus glides past his opponent

Former Ajax star Rafael van der Vaart believes Ghana international Kudus Mohammed could leave the club in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old wanted a move to the English Premier League after Everton contacted the player and his representatives, but Ajax refused to sell the versatile player.



Van der Vaart watched the Black Stars midfielder dazzle against Cambuur after coming on in the second half of Ajax's big win over the weekend.



Kudus netted his side's fourth after climbing off the bench to help Ajax thump Cambuur 4-0.



According to the former Dutch star, the former FC Nordjaelland star could leave Ajax in January if the narrative does not change at the club.

'I like that,' said Van der Vaart at Studio Voetbal on Sunday evening. "He doesn't get many chances, but he really has everything a good midfielder or half striker should have. He is incredibly strong on the ball, a wonderful player to watch. That is why Ajax did not let him go. I think they're going to have a lot of fun with him.'



“He's going to fill in. He is a young player who will accept that. But when he comes in, you immediately have quality on the field', said Van der Vaart.



“I would almost recommend him: go somewhere else and become a basic player. He will certainly accept to sit on the bench, but he may have to leave if he gets another offer in January,"