0
Menu
Sports

Dwarfs take on Venomous Vipers in Independence Day match

Indeec Cup.jpeg The football match is being organised to promote domestic tourism

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) will collaborate with the Ghana Tourism Authority to organise the *65th Independence Day Cup Competition between Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs and Cape Coast Venomous Vipers Football Club on Saturday, 5th March, 2022 at the Robert Mensah Stadium, Cape Coast at 3pm.

The Independence Anniversary match which is under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is part of activities earmarked for this years celebration which is being held in the Central Regional capital.

This event is also being held in collaboration with the Tour Operators Union of Ghana(TOUGHA) and other allied institutions.

The football match is being organised to promote domestic tourism as part of GTA's Domestic Tourism Campaign, "Experience Ghana, Share Ghana" which is aimed at encouraging Ghanaians to bring back the love for local football and promote domestic tourism.

Football fans and the general public are invited to take advantage of this initiative to visit Central Region and Cape Coast in particular to help promote domestic tourism.

Source: ghanafa.org
WATCH TWI NEWS
A look at Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s magnificent home and luxurious fleet of cars
Show some respect to Bono chiefs – Akufo-Addo told
Nigeria announce squad for Ghana games
Kwesi Pratt slams Ghanaians supporting Ukraine
Former NPP MP for Birim North passes on
Ethiopia FA mocks Wahab Adams’ nationality switch claim
Otto Addo drops experienced Wakaso, 6 others for Nigeria game
Coach abandons four Ghanaian players to join Ukraine soldiers to fight Russia
E-Levy: NDC boots out Ibn Chambas over ‘consensus’ agenda
Abdul Hayi Moomen quits GBC for top post at UDS