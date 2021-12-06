Dzifa Attivor honored as Mighty Royals win Ghana Beach Soccer Union Cup

The tournament was held in Keta

A minute's silence was observed at the Emancipation Beach Resort in Keta; where, over the weekend, top Beach Soccer teams converged to battle for the maiden Union Cup.

It would be recalled that Dzifa Attivor was a patron of Ghana Beach Soccer from 2014-2016.



The symbolic gesture by the clubs was to show that they have not forgotten how the late Minister tirelessly supported Ghana Beach Soccer and the stranded Black Sharks Beach Soccer team with preparations ahead of their first Beach Soccer Afcon in Seychelles.



In the competition itself, Mighty Warriors of Havedzi (Volta region) triumphed 2-0 over Teshie United (Gt Accra) in the final match of the Union Cup Tournament.



Pre tournament favourites and host team Sunset Sports were eliminated at the semi final stage. Ada Assurance, Sea Sharks, Nungua and Layoca Beach Soccer club made the 3 hour journey to Southern Volta for the tournament.

The Chief of Keta Togbi James IV and Togbi Gatsiko the Chief of Abutiakope were both present to grace the occasion.



The Regional Chairman of the Ghana Football Association Mr Daniel Agbogah and the CEO of Emancipation Beach Resort Mr Selasie Kekeshi were also in attendance.



It was a thrilling and explosive game at the Emancipation Beach Keta watched by a record crowd.



Other dignitaries who attended were the MCE of Keta Hon. Emmanuel Gemegah and Epic Ghana CEO Angebell Asante.