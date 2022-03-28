2
E-ticket has come to stay - says Ghana's Sports Minister after official launch

Mustapha Ussif Ayw.jpeg Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has officially launched the e-ticket platform and has indicated the digital indication has come to stay.

The new policy by the government is to ensure football fans are able to buy match tickets online and also get easy access to various stadia across the country.

The Sports Minister, during the launch of the e-ticket platform at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium ahead of Ghana’s World Cup play-off first leg against Nigeria last week said, “It is very exciting. Now our spectators can buy tickets online and access our sporting facilities without any challenges. You can see it took me 30 seconds to be verified and access the stadium."

"This digital innovation has come to stay," he added.

Mustapha Ussif noted further that plans are underway to roll out the system to ensure all Premier League games played at the various stadia also use the system.

“Onwards, anybody accessing the stadium whether it is a national team game or the Premier League, once it is a government facility will be accessing it through the e-ticket platform which is a policy of the government."

The e-ticketing on its introduction made record sales within 48 hours as 20,000 tickets were sold on the platform.

According to reports, the National Sports Authority recorded Ghc 1.4million in Ghana’s World Cup playoff on the e-ticketing platform.

All tickets for national team games will be available on the e-ticket platform.



