ECG cuts power supply to Cape Coast Staduim ahead of CHAN qualifiers

GhanaWeb can confirm that the Cape Coast stadium has been without electricity and water supply for the last ten days due to the National Sports Authority's failure to pay the two service providers.

According to our sources, the development has the tendency of affecting Ghana's CHAN qualifier against Benin which comes off this Sunday, July 24, 2022.



The Black Galaxies, which was hitherto known as the Local Black Stars will take on Benin in the preliminary stages of the CHAN qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium but training at the facility has become a challenge due to the lack of electricity and water.



The NSA is the body mandated to ensure the various stadia across the country are well maintained and thus may have to find a way to ensure Ghana does not suffer any international embarrassment.

Benin will train at the facility at 5pm on Saturday, July 23, which is the mandatory 24-hours access granted away teams to train at the venue of a game.



Meanwhile, the Black Galaxies have been playing a series of friendly games ahead of this encounter in a bid to be in shape for the encounter.