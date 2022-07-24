0
Menu
Sports

EPL outfit Brighton keen on Ghana whizkid with just two appearances in Scotland

Ghana International Matthew Anim Cudjoe N Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Sun, 24 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English Premier League side Brighton have promising prospect Mathew Anim Cudjoe on their Wishlist according to multiple reports in the UK.

Despite having just two appearances under his belt at Scottish side Dundee United, the Ghana youth international has been pencilled down by the Seagulls.

If the plan comes to fruition, Brighton will sign him and loan him to their affiliate Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian top-flight.

Cudjoe moved to the Tannadice side this January from Ghanaian second-tier side Young Apostles.

He had just 67 minutes in total for the second half of last season but the talent exhibited his turning heads in Europe.

Ahead of the start of 2022/23, Dundee United manager Jack Ross extolled his qualities and expects the 18-year-old to be a game-changer for the Terrors.

Cudjoe had a successful loan spell with Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko and also played for Legon Cities FC in the top-flight

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
Related Articles: