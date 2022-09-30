1
Menu
Sports

EPL side Brighton monitoring injured Tariq Lamptey ahead of Liverpool game

Lamptey Fulham Sd.jpeg.article 962 Tariq Lamptey in action for his club

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion are monitoring Tariq Lamptey ahead of their clash with Liverpool after picking up injury during international break.

Lamptey, who switched allegiance in June to play for Ghana was named in Otto Addo’s 29-man squad for friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

He made his Black Stars debut when Ghana suffered a 3-0 defeat to South American giants, Brazil in Le Havre, France.

But unfortunately for Lamptey, he did not feature in Ghana’s 1-0 friendly win over Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain due to injury.

Footballghana.com understands, Brighton have been monitoring the injury situation of the enterprising right-back ahead of the Liverpool encounter this weekend.





?s=20&t=1s7pn5lBnD8-86La8myh8g
Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Related Articles: