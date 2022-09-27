0
EPL team Wolves set to make move for Alexander Djiku in January window

GettyImages 1241566263 Scaled Alexander Djiku

Tue, 27 Sep 2022

English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to make offer for Ghana defender Alexander Djiku in the winter transfer window.

Djiku has become a subject of interest for several clubs due to his outstanding performance in the French Ligue 1 for Strasbourg.

The tough-tackling defender came close to joining Wolves in the summer window but the move hit a snag.

Footballghana.com understands the Premier League club will attempt to make another offer for the Ghana international.

Djiku’s current contract with Strasbourg will expire in the summer of 2023.

He is currently with the Black Stars for September friendlies.

Source: footballghana.com
