ERFA Middle League play-offs: Kwaebibirem United beat Okwahu United to book final spot

Some players of the Kwaebibirem United in a photo

Kwaebibirem United defeated Okwawu United 2-1 in the replay of the final Group B game of the Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA) Division Two middle league to book a place in the final against Koforidua Suhyen SC.

The game was replayed after the Appeals Committee squashed the Disciplinary Committee’s decision to announce Kwaebibirem United winners of the game that ended abruptly.



Kwaebibirem United dumped the disappointment and defeated Okwawu United 2-1 in the replayed game at the Akim Oda Sports Stadium earlier today.



The Kwaebibirem based outfit went into the break 2-0 up with goals from Prince Gambo and Maxwell Pele.

In the second half, Okwawu United pulled one back through Richard Asiamah to give the game a pulsating finish, but Kwaebibirem United did enough to win the game 2-1 and secure a place in the final.



The erstwhile Ghana Premier League side will play Koforidua Suhyen SC in the final at ground and on a date yet to be announced by the ERFA.