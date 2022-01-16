Each Black Star player to take $30K; Milo to take US$60K if Ghana beats Comoros

Ghana’s qualification chances appear shaky after its first two games produced 1 point

Each player of the Ghana Black Stars 28-man squad in Cameroon for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament will receive US$30,000 should they win against Comoros.

The coach of the Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac would make twice the amount as a qualifying bonus.



Ghana’s qualification chances appear shaky after its first two games against Morocco and Gabon with just a point salvaged.



Earlier, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif had revealed that the Black Stars required $25 million for the ongoing 2022 Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup campaigns.



This amount was unveiled at a breakfast meeting between Corporate Ghana and the Chief Executive Officers from state institutions.



The meeting which took place at the Jubilee House to discuss how funds could be raised for the Black Stars ahead of upcoming competitions one of which is ongoing with Ghana on shaky grounds.

The idea was to involve corporate organizations so the financial burden on the sports ministry is eased, allowing them to also focus on other sports



Ussif admitted that the Black Stars will be eyeing the ultimate prize in AFCON and Qatar but will need huge investments to achieve that.



“It is the dream of the nation to win the Africa Cup of Nations again in Cameroon next year, and to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”



“These campaigns require a substantial amount of investment to be able to execute this mandate and government alone cannot shoulder this responsibility at the expense of other sporting disciplines,” he said.