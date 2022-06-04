5
Each Kotoko player to pocket US$5,000 and other packages for winning 2021/22 GPL

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer [CEO], Nana Yaw Amponsah has confirmed each club player will pocket $5,000 and some other lucrative packages after their league-winning triumph.

The Porcupine Warriors have won the 2021/2 Ghana Premier League season with three games to spare with 60 points.

Kotoko were declared winners following their draw against AshantiGold SC last Thursday at the Len Clay Stadium in an outstanding game.

Nana Yaw Amponsah after the success has revealed every Kotoko player will take home $5,000 for their incredible performance and other packages as promised.

“There are so many packages for them. Even a single board member has promised them five thousand dollars each ($5000)," he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

"He is a Man of Honour and a man of his word, Mr. Kwasi Fori which I know he’ll fulfill.

"But we have a special bonus structure for the players and we are going to sit with the board to plan a special package for them," he added.

Asante Kotoko will be hosted by Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 32 games on Sunday.

