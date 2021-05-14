Early Eid-al-Fitr: Places for Nigeria & oda kontris wia Ramadan end feast happun on May 12

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi for Bauchi State defy Sultan of Sokoto orders pray on May 12

Some places for Nigeria and some kontries don celebrate di Eid-el-Fitr today as Muslims for oda part of Nigeria and di world still dey wait to sight di Shawwal moon.

Before now, di Sultan of Sokoto declare say Thursday na Eid-al-Fitri for all Muslims to celebrate di end of Ramadan for Nigeria.



Dis announcement from Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III wey be President-General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, mean say Ramadan fasting dey continue on Wednesday.



Places for Nigeria wey don celebrate Eid-el-Fitr



Bauchi

Popular islamic cleric Sheik Dahiru Bauchi and thousands of im followers celebrate Eid al Fitr wey be Sallah on Wednesday despite say leader of Nigerian muslims Sultan of Sokoto instruct say na Thursday.



Di cleric belong to di Tijjaniya sect of islam and dem dey place higher respect to Senegal wia founder of di sect Sheik Ibrahim Nyass come from instead of Sokoto wia oda Nigerian muslims dey look to di Sultan.



Na one of di children of Sheik Dahiru lead di prayers while di cleric dey among di first queue of worshippers and after di prayer e tok say di reason dem observe dia Eid Wednesday na because dem don confam sighting of moon.



"Di rule for islam na say if two responsible pipo report say dem sight moon then you should listen to them and drop di fasting. Na wetin happun be dat. Our pipo report say dem sight moon for Gombe and Kebbi states."

Di cleric say dat na di reason why dem celebrate dia own Eid instead of waiting till tomorrow.



Ibadan



Di Chief Imam of ibadan land, Sheik Abdulganyu Abdukadir Agbotomokekere observe Eid-El-Fitri Prayer for Agodi Praying Ground inside Ibadan on Wednesday.



Report from local media say among those wey attend na di Oyo State deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan and di Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

Kontris wey don celebrate Eid-el-Fitr



Niger



Di goment of Niger Republic don announce di sighting of di Shawwal moon, bringing di fasting month of Ramadan to end.



Na di Niger Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou disclose dis one. E say reveal say dem sight di crescent for different regions of di kontri.

Di kontri celebrate Eid Al Fitr today, Wednesday.



Mali and Ivory Coast



According to Astronomy Centre, Ivory Coast and Mali also dey mark di first day of Eid today.



