Easy group but anything can happen – Social Media users react to AFCON draw

Ghana will face Morocco in their first game

• Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the 2022 AFCON draw

• Ghana is in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros



• Ghana has won the AFCON four times



Ghana’s quest for a fifth Africa Cup of Nations trophy will begin with a difficult contest against fellow African powerhouse, Morocco.



The Black Stars will then do battle with Comoros before end the group stage with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon.



The aforementioned pairing is the result of the draw of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations which will be hosted by Cameroon.

The draw which has been described as ‘tricky’ by legendary striker Asamoah Gyan will see the Stars make another move to end a trophy drought that has lasted more than forty-years.



Anything Black Stars elicit interest from Ghanaians so it was not unusual to see some Ghanaians engrossed in the draw process and offering their opinions via their social media handles.



It could be glean from the posts on social media that Ghanaians are cautiously optimistic of the Stars’ chances in the upcoming AFCON.



Whiles there is an acceptance that the draw is fairly easy, there is also the honest concession that the team is bereft of the quality it possessed some years ago so cannot be trusted to perform as it did then.



The tweeps however believe that despite the threat of Morocco, Ghana should at least make it out of the group to the last 16 and continue the chase for an AFCON trophy.

Read some reactions below





Ghana to go through the group stages so easily like drinking water. Beat Morocco and that’s all ????????‍♂️ this group is so easy #AFCON2021Draw — Da Real TB (@Thomyballsy) August 18, 2021

#Ghana Black Stars will open #AFCON2021 Group C campaign vs Morocco on Jan 10, 2022 in Yaounde. CK Akonnor's men will stay in Yaounde to face Gabon on Jan 14 then move to Garoua for final group game vs #AFCON debutant Comoros on Jan 18. #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 #TotalEnergiesAFCON pic.twitter.com/gx8YFvmw39 — Dennis Mirpuri ???????? (@MirpuriOfficial) August 18, 2021

Predicted Ghana will get Morocco and Comoros. Ha. https://t.co/feMJgr2hRU — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) August 17, 2021

Ghana likely to meet Nigeria in the first knockout ???????????? — CONTINENTAL MASTERS???????????????????????????? (@ablorh_flora) August 18, 2021

With few international windows left, CK Akonnor and his team should start working now. Scouting reports on our group opponents should be produced as soon as possible so strategies can be deployed on how to counter opposition weaknesses. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) August 17, 2021

Really looking forward to that Nigeria vs Egypt game at AFCON 2021.#AFCON2021Draw — Emmanuel Ayamga (@EmmanuelAyamga_) August 17, 2021