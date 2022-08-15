Eating indomie shouldn’t be a problem if I can deliver on the pitch – Fiamenyo to fans

Ernest Brew Smith with Gilbert Fiamenyo

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Gilbert Fiamenyo has explained that eating pasta [Indomie] should not be a worry to fans so far as he is delivering on the pitch.

He noted that footballers in the local league find it difficult to have fun when their clubs lose matches.



According to Fiamenyo, he faced similar issues during his days in the Ghana Premier League to the extent that fans claimed his love for indomie was the reason for his loss of form.



However, explaining why he was often seen at an Indomie joint, the player noted that going to the Indomie joint was the only way of releasing stress.



According to him, during his days in Kenya, the club allowed players to go party even after losing a match.



In an interview with Ernest Brew Smith, he said, “as a player, you should be able to live a life that is okay for you. I remember when I went to Kenya, we could lose a match but yet still we would be allowed to go and party. By so doing there was no pressure on us.

“But at Hearts of Oak, you can’t say you want to go and chill after losing a match. A supporter can hit you from nowhere because they love the club wholeheartedly.



“It was after I travelled that I realized that those things were only done in Ghana. So it wasn’t about me eating indomie because myself, I prefer spaghetti.



“My duty as a player is to deliver on the pitch, train and perform. All other things aside that don’t matter,” he added.



