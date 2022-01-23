Ebenezer Annan marks Serie A debut for Bologna

The 19-year-old replaced Arthur Theatre on 66 minutes at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi

Teenager Ebenezer Annan played his first Italian Serie A match on Friday, 21 January 2022, as a second-half substitute for Bologna in their 2-1 defeat Hellas Verona.

The 19-year-old replaced Arthur Theatre on 66 minutes at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi when the visitors were drawing 1-1 with the Gialloblu.



Bologna took the lead in the 14th minute when Riccardo Orsolini scored a wonderful half-volley from the edge of the penalty area.



But Verona equalized in the 39th minute when Gianluca Caprari scored a beautiful close-range back heel.

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic is impressed with the progress of the youngster who made his senior team debut in August 2021 in the Coppa Italia.



Annan was handed a berth and replaced after 53 minutes as they lost 5-4 to Ternana.



He was waiting for the wings to play in the Italian top division after a good pre-season which saw him face the likes of Dortmund and Liverpool.