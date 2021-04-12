Ebubeagu meaning and Eviritin you need to know about di new joint security outfit wey south east govnors lunch

Okezie Ikpeazu become Abia State Govnor for 2015

Abia state govnor Okezie Ikpeazu, don tok why southeast govnors take di decision to lunch dia own joint security outfit wey dem call Ebube Agu.

Di govnors of Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo state bin do meeting on Sunday, 11 April, 2021 wit heads of security for di first south east security summit wey happun for Owerri di Imo state capital .



"Security situation across Nigeria as e dey today dey change every time. We just dey try to respond to our peculiar circumstances for di southeast." Na wetin Gov Ikpeazu tok.



Oga Ikpeazu wey tok dis one for interview wey e do wit Channels Television Sunday Politics, add say di new security outfit go oversee and monitor di activities of vigilante groups for di region.



Di meeting dey come sake of di recent attack on custodial centre and di burning of police stations for Owerri, Imo state, join wit di killings of security personnel, natives, farmers and herdsmen for di region.

Oda tins wey Govnor Ikpeazu, tok about Ebube Agu?



Govnor Ikpeazu reveal say di headquarters of Ebube Agu go dey for Enugu to coordinate di vigilante for di south east.



"We come together to synergise and see how best we fit protect lives and properties of citizens within dis our geopolitical zone,"



Di Govnor also no really address di mata of arms and uniform if di new security outfit go carry arms or not and dia uniform too.

But e say di new outfit go dey rural-based, e add say "Dia work go be intelligence-based.



"Ebube Agu go be security outfit both in name, purpose and action. E go dey properly equipped. E say all the states wey dey southeast already get different vigilante outfits.



"For Abia, we call our own 'di Homeland Security outfit.' For Enugu, dem call dia own Forest Guards. But we want to call for one harmonised system of action so dat we go dey able to compare notes to and set up digital platforms to respond to communication challenges," na wetin im add put.



Ogbonge decisions di South East govnors agree on for di communiqué:

- Di South East stand gidigba wit di federal goment on di issue of security challenges for di kontri. Dem dey di same page wit di federal goment to fight terrorists and bandits till e end.



- Di govnors don agree make di acting IGP and other security chiefs invite di leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo and CAN to find out wetin be di reason for increasing insecurity for di South East .



- Ban open grazing and want make security agency implement di ban.



- Make di acting Inspector General of Police stop to dey send IGP monitory units go di states but make e allow di Commissioners of Police, and state and Zonal commands to handle their cases.

- Di meeting agree say make military policing for di South East dey well-funded and make e become effective.



- Dem agree make di political leadership for di South East bring together all di arsenals wey dey dia command, as one united zone, to fight and flush out criminals and terrorist from di zone.



- To fast track crime-busting for di south east, di heads of security agencies don dey mandated to bring list of wetin dem go need as logistics and material needs for sustainable success in di fight against criminality so that di leadership of di South East go quick provide am.



