Ebusua Dwarfs Coach Kuuku Dadzie faces charges over alleged match fixing statement

Ebusua Dwarfs coach, James Kuuku Dadzie

The Compliance and Integrity officer of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has taken notice of a statement made by Ebusua Dwarfs coach James Kuuku Dadzie – alleging that King Faisal played a fixed match against Asante Kotoko on matchday 32 of the Ghana Premier League.

The former Ghana defender is said to have made this inappropriate statement on Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.



Per the provisions of the GFA Disciplinary Code and Code of Ethics, Kuuku Dadzie has a duty to disclose or provide such information to the Association to deal with it.



Kuuku Dadzie, therefore, has by close of business on Thursday, July 8 to provide the Integrity and Compliance officer all relevant information and or evidence required of him through Email integrity@ghanafa.org or call/WhatsApp 0593 371735. He can also submit written evidence and present it to the office of the General Secretary in Accra.



Failing which will attract charges of bringing the game into disrepute and tarnishing the image of Asante Kotoko SC, King Faisal Babes FC and the Ghanaian game.

It will be recalled that the GFA and FIFA organized Integrity training for clubs in January as part of efforts to protect the Integrity of our matches and competitions.



The training was to create awareness on match-fixing, sanctions available to individuals who fix matches and also mechanisms available to report all unethical conducts to the Integrity officer of the GFA.



It is therefore unacceptable for a coach of his standard to make such an unguarded statement in the media space rather than using the internal mechanisms of the GFA.



The GFA is also working with the Security services to arrest anyone who claims to have information about match-fixing yet refuses to report to the appropriate quarters to deal with it and or take action.