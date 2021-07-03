Ebusua Dwarfs fail to back ultras who have threatened referees for Hearts of Oak clash

Some Dwarfs fans have threatened the referees for their match against Hearts

Ebusua Dwarfs have distanced themselves from threats by some of their supporters against match officials for Sunday's Ghana Premier League match in Cape Coast.

The Crabs have warned the leader of the group Bob Stephens and those who appeared in the video not to show up at the stadium or will face arrest by the police.



The letter sent to the Ghana FA read: ''We wish to disassociate ourselves from the contents of the attached video in which a few Supporters of our club have issued out threats against the Match Officials appointed for our Sunday crucial match against Accra Hearts of Oak S/C.



''We are also appalled at the unkind words used against the Management of the GFA and apologise for that.

''We are praying fervently for the Match Officials to perform excellently to the satisfaction of all parties.



''We wish to promise the Management of the GFA that, we shall offer maximum support to the Security Personnel who will be deployed to ensure an incident free match.''



