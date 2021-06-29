Ebusua Dwarfs humiliates Karela United 4-1

Ebusua Dwarfs players

Ebusua Dwarfs defied the odds to thump Karela United FC in a matchday 31 fixture of the Ghana Premier League on Monday.

Karela by serving a suspension from using the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park hosted Dwarfs at the Nduom Sports Complex in Elmina.



The Abontoa Abontoa Boys recorded a resounding 4-1 victory over the Pride and Passion to cushion their relegation dogfight.



Dwarfs move to the 12th position on the league standings with two points ahead of the relegation zone thanks to a hattrick by forward Moro Sumaila.



Karela head coach Augustine Evans Adotey effected three changes to the team that suffered a 2-1 defeat to giants Asante Kotoko SC last Wednesday.



Yaw Acheampong replaced suspended Kwaku Osei in the central defence while Emmanuel Agyemang Duah took the place of Sadiq Alhassan.

Evans Sarfo paved way for Reindolf Osei Antwi in the starting lineup for the match.



Dwarfs coach James Kuuku Dadzie made two alterations to the squad that beat Inter Allies FC 1-0 at the Cape Coast stadium last Thursday.



JE Amoah Mensah returned from suspension to take the place of youngster Abdul Dramani for the Abontoa Abontoa Boys.



Ishmael Antwi also came in for Nock Obeng in the starting lineup.



Dwarfs got their noses in front in the game in the 12th minute through Sumaila as he was set up by Antwi.

The Abontoa Abontoa Boys increased their advantage four minutes after the break with another goal from Sumaila as he set up again by Antwi.



Substitute Enock Afram got his name on the scoresheet as he scored in the 67th minute to increase the tally for Dwarfs.



Karela pulled one back in the 78th minute with a goal from fullback Kamaradini Mamudu connecting a pass from Umar Bashiru.



Sumaila completed his hattrick with eight minutes to full-time to ensure the Idekay Idepanday claim all three points to keep their survival hopes much alive.



Karela will travel to Sogakope to tackle Liberty Professionals in a matchday 32 encounter whereas Dwarfs face giants Hearts of Oak in Cape Coast.